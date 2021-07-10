Covid-19: Sabah cluster believed to be originated from Indonesia

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded a new cluster today, namely the Segama Oil Palm cluster in Lahad Datu, with the index case believed to be an Indonesian woman who entered the state on June 25.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun in a statement said the 48-year-old woman tested positive on Tuesday (July 6) at a private clinic, after experiencing cough and sore throat three days earlier.

He said the woman who had come with her two grandchildren was previously ordered to undergo quarantine at a farm before being allowed to return to work.

Following this, Masidi said active detection had been conducted on 64 contacts, and 14 more individuals were confirmed positive while 49 tested negative in the first screening.

“All positive cases in this cluster have been referred to the Lahad Datu Hospital for further treatment and isolation at the Lahad Datu Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC), while all other close contacts have also been instructed to undergo quarantine at the PPR Sri Sepagaya quarantine centre in Lahad Datu,” he said.

Masidi said 323 new cases were recorded in the state today, taking the total to date to 71,791 cases, while 230 patients had also recovered, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 68,969.- Bernama