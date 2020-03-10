Covid-19: Sabah expands restrictions to travellers from Iran, Italy

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has expanded travel restrictions to those travelling from Iran and Italy with immediate effect, in view of concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said foreign nationals from Iran and Italy would not be allowed to enter Sabah at all points of entry by air, sea or land.

The additional temporary prohibition order to enter Sabah applies to all foreigners, regardless of nationalities, and Malaysians who are non-residents of Sabah with recent travel history to Iran and Italy within the last 14 days, he said.

“In order to contain the spread of the Covid-19, the state government has expanded the travel restrictions with immediate effect from March 10,“ he said in a statement today.

Untong said any Sabahans, permanent residents of Sabah and residents of Sabah under work pass, student pass, long-term social visit pass or any exemption order, returning from Iran and Italy are subject to compulsory 14-day home quarantine.

“All Iran and Italy nationals who are still in Sabah are advised to depart or return before expiry of their visa. Should the visa be expiring, only one visa extension, to a maximum of seven days, may be granted,“ he added. - Bernama