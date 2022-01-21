Covid-19: Sabah records 1 more educational institution cluster

KOTA KINABALU: The Pandan-Pandan Cluster in Putatan is the latest educational institution cluster in Sabah, with 16 cumulative cases recorded to date, says State Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the Pandan-Pandan Cluster involved infections at the Madrasah Darul Hadis Sabah, Kampung Pandan-Pandan with the index case being a 53-year-old male teacher.

“The index case had fever, cough, common cold and bodily pains on Jan 17. A screening test on the same day found him positive for Covid-19.

“Screenings on close contacts found 15 people confirmed positive comprising the family of the index case, staff and students.

“All positive cases have been quarantined and are receiving treatment,” he said in a statement last night.

Prior to this, two educational institution clusters were recorded, namely the Jalan Kepayan Lama Cluster (36 cases) and the Jalan Pertukangan Cluster (73 cases).

Meanwhile, Masidi said 256 new Covid-19 cases were recorded today, bringing the number of cumulative cases to date to 245,079.

He said 223 recoveries were recorded, bringing the cumulative number of those who have recovered from the disease to 237,297, while two deaths due to the pandemic were also recorded yesterday.

In the meantime, he said in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, the Sabah government allowed the holding of the reunion dinner on Jan 31, visits (Jan 31 to Feb 15), prayer ceremony (Feb 1 and 2), Hokkien special prayer (Feb 8 and 9) and Chap Goh Mei prayer (Feb 15), with strict compliance to the set standard operating procedures (SOP). — Bernama