Covid-19: Sabah records 25 positive cases from Kayul cluster

KOTA KINABALU: Four more new Covid-19 cases were detected involving the Kayul cluster in Kuala Penyu yesterday, bringing the cumulative total for the cluster to 25, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the Sabah government spokesperson on Covid-19, said that the cluster involved a 62-year-old index case who was detected positive after undergoing an RTK Antigen test on Jan 11.

“The index case, who is a local man, was screened after suffering from fever and cough since Jan 5. The results of the investigation found that he had held a religious ceremony at his residence in Kampung Kayul, and was attended by family members from Kampung Kebunau and Kampung Gerowot.

“Following the screening of close contacts, there has been an increase in cases consisting of domestic and social contacts stemming from the religious event. The cumulative number for this cluster is 25 cases, including four new cases reported yesterday,” he said in a statement last night.

Masidi added that a total of 265 new cases were recorded, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 244,004.

He said that a total of 144 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital as well as the Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre, bringing the cumulative number of recovery cases to 236,335, while 738 patients were still receiving treatment.

A total of three deaths were reported today, one each in Ranau, Tawau and Kota Belud, he said.

-Bernama