Covid-19: Sabah records 401 new cases, two deaths

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 401 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sabah today bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 45,409.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, who is also the official spokesperson for Covid-19 in Sabah, said two deaths were also reported overnight, in the Lahad Datu district.

“A total of 380 Covid-19 patients in Sabah have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 40,929 people.

“Also, a total of 2,935 patients are receiving treatment, with 837 in hospitals and 2,079 in quarantine and Covid-19 low-risk treatment centres.

“There are 80 patients in the Intensive Care Unit with 16 intubated currently,“ he said in a statement here, today. -Bernama