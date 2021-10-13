Covid-19: Sarawak begins administering third dose, booster shots today

KUCHING: Sarawak has begun administering the third dose and booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine for the people today.

State Health Deputy Director (Public Health) Dr Rosemawati Ariffin in a statement today said the third dose and booster shots would give additional protection to the recipients, especially those in the high-risk group.

She said the third dose will be given to approximately 11,900 individuals who are immunocompromised or have a weakened immune system due to illness, certain medicines or treatments.

“The booster shots, on the other hand, will be given to 80,300 senior citizens aged 60 and above as well as to 30,340 medical frontliners,” she said.

She said the third dose and booster shots are available at selected government health clinics, as well as at private hospitals and clinics.

“Those eligible can contact the clinics to set their appointments.

“The list of the clinics and hospitals involved will be announced soon and updated from time to time to facilitate the appointment booking process,” she added.- Bernama