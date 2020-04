KUCHING: The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), through the four task forces set up on Tuesday, will continue all efforts to reduce the number of Covid-19 infections in the state.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said the hard work must continue in order to accelerate the flattening of the Covid-19 infection curve in Sarawak.

The deputy chief minister said there were five new cases reported in the state today compared to six yesterday.

“The first thing we do is to identify all close contacts of infected patients for them to be screened immediately,” he said in a statement here today.

He hoped that the contacts will cooperate with the authorities and comply with directives.

The Sarawak Health Department has so far identified 6,022 contacts in the Kuching division, with 3,538 of them already screened. — Bernama