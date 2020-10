PUTRAJAYA: All schools located in areas classified as red zones in Klang district in Selangor, as well as Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran districts in Sabah, will be closed from tomorrow until Oct 23.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) in a statement today said that the closure involved 142 schools in Klang and another 242 schools in the three districts in Sabah.

“This number includes primary and secondary schools under the MOE as well as private schools registered with the MOE. Schools with hostels including vocational colleges will also be closed,” it said.

Parents or guardians have been advised to fetch students from school dormitories and vocational colleges.

However, pupils can also choose to remain in the dormitory during the closure and will be under the care of the warden, it said.

“Food and drinks for students while waiting to be picked up by their parents or those who choose to stay in the hostel will be provided by the school,” it said.

During the closure, principals and headmasters will ensure that teachers and students implement teaching and learning from home as deemed appropriate.

“Teaching and learning manuals can be downloaded from the MOE’s official portal www.moe.gov.my,” it said.

For schools that were conducting the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) trial examination and involved in the closure, they could reschedule it to a suitable replacement date.

“Any notification regarding the school closure for other districts will be made from time to time based on monitoring and cooperation with the National Security Council and the Ministry of Health,” it said.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the enforcement of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Sandakan, Papar, Tuaran in Sabah and Klang in Selangor, starting this Friday following the increase in Covid-19 cases in the districts.-Bernama