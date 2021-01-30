Covid-19 screening for foreign workers: 4,735 tested positive since Dec 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Out of 251,101 foreign workers screened for Covid-19 from Dec 1 till yesterday, 4,735 tested positive, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob. (pix)

The screening of these foreign workers involved 10,500 employers.

“Yesterday, the Human Resources Ministry informed that 8,601 foreign workers underwent Covid-19 screening with 133 of them testing positive.

“Also, to date, 887 clinics are involved in this screening programme (for foreign workers),” he said in statement in regards to the Movement Control Order (MCO) here, today.

The screening is in line with the government’s directive which makes it mandatory for foreign workers, specifically in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan to undergo Covid-19 screening with the cost to be borne by the employers.

On the MCO SOP compliance, Ismail Sabri said police detained 426 people for non-compliance yesterday and that 404 of them were issued compound fines, 21 remanded while one person was released on police bail

Meanwhile, the Operasi Benteng operation saw 23 illegal immigrants held, five land vehicles and two boats seized yesterday. -Bernama