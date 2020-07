PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has introduced a fee structure for Covid-19 screening tests for those entering Malaysia from abroad.

According to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, they are required to pay the fee for the test before getting immigration clearance at any entry gate at airports.

“Besides that, any citizen or foreigner who is in Malaysia may be asked to take the Covid-19 screening test at any government hospital or government clinic and pay for the respective fees,“ he said in a statement today.

The fees are divided into various Covid-19 screen tests, where a chain polimerase reaction test will cost citizens RM150 and foreigners RM250; an antigen rapid test kit is RM60 (citizen) and RM120 (foreigner), and antibody rapid test kit is RM30 (citizen) and RM60 (foreigner).

Adham said the chain polimerase reaction test and antigen rapid test kit will be conducted at international gates and health facilities in accordance to suitability, while antibody rapid test kit is used on those who are under quarantine and home surveillance after 13 days.

However, there are groups of citizens who are exempted from paying the fee, and that includes:

1) government officers entering Malaysia from overseas on official business and will produce a letter stating that business as evidence. This exemption does not extend to their family members.

2) The disabled that enter Malaysia from overseas and have to show their OKU card from the welfare department. Family members of the disabled are not exempted.

3) Malaysian students, private or having sponsorship, that enter Malaysia for the first time from overseas. They have to show proof of study.