Covid-19 screenings at Penempatan Telipok and Kampung Numbak to begin tomorrow

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) will begin actively conducting Covid-19 screenings at Penempatan Telipok and Kampung Numbak from tomorrow, says Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said the two areas were placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (PKPD) from today until Nov 29.

“Initial tests in Kampung Numbak found 134 positive cases while in Penempatan Telipok there were 207 positive cases. Both localities have a dense population totalling about 21,000 people,“ he said during his daily press conference here today.

Masidi, who is also the state Covid-19 spokesperson said the active testing meant there could be an increase in the number of positive cases in the Kota Kinabalu district within the next two to three days.

Earlier, the JKNS reported 288 new cases in the state for today with four deaths, and a cumulative total of 23,383 cases to date.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also Finance Minister II, said 173,658 food baskets have been distributed to target groups in the state, so far. -Bernama