KUALA LUMPUR: It is crucial for all parties to seek the truth and facts from valid and authorised sources during times of crisis and uncertainty amidst the Covid-19 infection situation, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said yesterday.

“Each and every one of us must be responsible when sharing information and it is better for us not to share if the source and validity is dubious,” he said in a statement last night.

Dr Noor Hisham noted that up to date information on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia is readily available on the Health Ministry’s (MOH) official social media channels.

“Based on MOH’s most current assessment, the situation of Covid-19 infection is under control and in the early containment phase. MOH will continue to strengthen preparedness for the possibility of the next phase i.e. late containment and subsequently, the mitigation phase,” he said.

Earlier this evening, Dr Noor Hisham had attended the Informa Markets special session with the business community and embassy representatives to provide clarity on the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia.

About 200 leaders and representatives from various business sectors attended the session, including exporters and manufacturers of furniture and interiors, building and construction, water and wastewater as well as commercial security.

Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia continues to receive strong commitment from various stakeholders, both from the public and private sectors, as well as civil society including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the prevention and control of the virus infection.

Malaysia will also continue to strengthen multilateral cooperation between Asean member states as well as globally, to ensure that the spread of infection is managed in a collaborative manner, particularly in the prevention and management of cross-border infections, he added. — Bernama