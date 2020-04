SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government today announced its Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package 2.0 involving an allocation of RM272 million aimed at helping to stem the Covid-19 pandemic and tackle the current and post-pandemic economic challenges.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said it had earlier allocated RM127.78 million under its first package announced on March 20, which was aimed at easing the economic burden of those affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Under the second package, the state has allocated RM100.7 million to drive Selangor’s economy through the digital industry, which is seen as capable of opening up new employment opportunities and safeguarding the welfare of existing workers.

“Of the amount, RM700,000 has been specifically set aside for e-learning to be streamlined by the Selangor Foundation for 250,000 students from Year One to Form Five in the state so that they could continue to study despite schools being closed because of the pandemic,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said the state also allocated RM1.35 million for Covid-19 mass tests to be carried out on 5,000 residents in areas classified as red zones, with priority given to children and those aged 60 and above.

The other allocations are for free food for the frontliners and their children (RM2.84 million); food for media and security personnel (RM100,000); distributing face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to the public (RM2 million); improving the Peduli Sihat Scheme (RM42.5 million); allocation of RM30,000 to all 56 state assemblymen to assist those affected in their constituencies (RM1.68 million); for council members, traditional village leaders, New Village Community Management Council chairman and community leaders (RM6.91 million); extension of quit rent payment and land tax premium (RM87.81 million); assistance to 2,000 farmers, breeders and fishermen (RM1 million); special assistance to 5,000 Agropreneurs (RM500,000); free food assistance to students (RM6.07 million); interactive mental health counselling services as well as donations to Covid-19 positive patients (RM2.8 million); state Covid-19 special committee (RM50,000); and quarantine station operations for persons under surveillance statewide (RM3 million).

At the same time, Amirudin said the state government had set up a Selangor Covid-19 Special Assistance Fund to help the state administration fight the pandemic.

“The fund was started through a 50 per cent deduction in the salaries of the Menteri Besar and state executive councillors. The salaries of state assemblymen, civil servants of Jusa C and above and state government-linked companies (GLCs) were also cut by 30%.

“All these deductions are for one month’s pay, which is next month’s salary, and we expect to raise RM8.07 million,” he said. - Bernama