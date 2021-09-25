Covid-19 self-test kit price to be reduced before school session begins

KUALA BERANG: The price of the Covid-19 self-test kit will be reduced by the end of this month to make it more affordable for parents to carry out screening test before their children start school session on Oct 3.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix) said the latest price would be announced soon.

“Its sales will not be limited to pharmacies and clinics as it is now but will be expanded to other business premises such as hypermarkets and mini markets.

“This will make it easier for the people because not only is the price cheaper but it is also easily available. Although the price reduction has not been finalised yet, the amount will be affordable and will not burden the people compared to the current price,“ he said.

He told reporters after inspecting the vaccination process of 327 Orang Asli in Kampung Sungai Berua which was also attended by State Health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong here today.

Starting Sept 5, KPDNHEP set the maximum retail price for each set of Covid-19 self-test kit at RM19.90 while the wholesale price was set at RM16.

Commenting further, Rosol, who is also the Member of Parliament for Hulu Terengganu, said KPDNHEP had held a meeting with representatives of several pharmaceutical operators’ associations and they agreed to reduce the price of the self-test kit as recommended by the government.

“Although the current price is considered cheap, is quite high for parents, especially those whose children are still in school.

“A family of five children would need RM100 to buy the self-test kits and the new price will not be burdening and the important thing is to carry out the test to ensure their children are healthy before returning to school,“ he said.- Bernama