Covid-19: Setapak police station closed until Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: The Setapak Police Station here is temporarily closed from today until Friday, due to several officers at the station being infected with Covid-19.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said people with dealings, including the issuance of permits, were asked to go to the nearest police station under the administration of the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters.

He said police services to the community under the administration of the Setapak Police Station such as crime prevention patrols are carried out as usual through patrol cars and motorcycle patrol units.

“The community, under the administration of the Setapak Police Station, can contact the Wangsa Maju Police Hotline at 03-9289 9222 or the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station for assistance,“ he said in a statement today.

-Bernama