THERE was a drastic drop in greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution around the world due to the shutting down of industrial activities and record low number of cars on the road and planes in the sky.

However, this is only a temporary respite for Mother Earth. It is one of the positives that we can take from the Covid-19 pandemic that exposed our vulnerabilities and highlighted our strengths at the same time.

Nonetheless, a window of opportunity opened for us to get a taste of what a less-polluted world would be like.

It is a matter of time before factories go full swing into production and our towns and cities will be traffic-choked again.

While it is important to get the economy moving, more measures ought to be put in place to ameliorate the negative impacts of industrialisation.

From the discharge of waste to the use of renewable energy, emphasis must be placed on ensuring a sustainable expanding capitalist economy that limits its impact on the environment.

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, pollution of rivers, which are our main source of raw water, happened on a number of occasions. The Sungai Kim Kim incident in Johor is a case in point.

Environmental planning has to be part of business operations in expanding our economy as pollution will worsen if industries are not required by law to invest in cleaning up our air, water and land.

But even as industries were shut under the movement control order (MCO), the containment period laid bare a wasteful practice among households.

Even more shocking was a report by the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) that there was a 10-fold rise in the use of plastic bags in just a month.

It may have something to do with the spike in the number of takeaways due to the ban on dining out.

A report by the country’s environmental authorities shows that Malaysia produced 940,000 tonnes of “mismanaged” plastic wastes in 2018, of which 140,000 to 370,000 tonnes could have ended up in oceans.

The onus is on us, businesses as well as individuals, to protect Mother Earth. The shift to a “zero waste” lifestyle begins with each of us.

