Covid-19 situation expected to get worse before it gets better

PETALING JAYA: It will take much more than the two weeks restricted movement order for Malaysia to see significant results in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Senior consultant paediatrician Datuk Dr Amar Singh H.S.S. told theSun that in fact, it might take up to two months before Malaysia sees a drastic change in the number of infected persons.

He added that even then the drop in numbers would only happen if Malaysians adhere to the restriction of movement order in a “meaningful way”.

Amar lauded the announcement by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Hamid Bador on interstate travels.

He added that it would be better if travel within states are also limited as it would go a long way in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

“The idea is basically to not travel unless there is a need to go to the hospital or get groceries.

“Otherwise, stay in your neighborhood and just look after your family ... that is the advice we need right now,” he said.

Amar also expressed his dismay over the first coronavirus fatalities in the country but hoped that they would be an eye opener to Malaysians.

“Especially with the death of the 34-year-old, it was very unfortunate and must serve as a reminder to the public that not only old people die from the virus.

“I hope that this will spur the public to be more responsible, ‘prihatin’ and exercise ‘physical distancing’.

Amar explained that the restriction of movement order will only start showing results after a buffer of three to four weeks.

“For example, people who are infected today (March 17), may not show symptoms immediately.

“Some will only get ill much later,” he added.

Amar expected a surge in the number of Covid-19 positive patients within the next month or so due to the existing cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr N. Ganabaskaran told theSun that results from the order will bear within the next two weeks.

“We expect a cut-down in the number of Covid-19 cases within the next two weeks.

“With the restrictions on travelling, I am sure the Covid-19 cases will come down,” he sai