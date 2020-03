PETALING JAYA: Prepare for the worst, but stay calm. That is the advice from a virologist as the Covid-19 outbreak begins to take a toll on Malaysians.

Prof Datuk Dr Lam Sai Kit, a senior fellow at the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, said that while it has become a pandemic globally, as defined by the World Health Organisation, it is still considered an epidemic in Malaysia (see SunGraphic on Page 3 for definition of pandemic, endemic and epidemic).

He noted that unlike China, Italy and other countries where more than 120,000 cases have been recorded, there have been only 149 cases in Malaysia.

This means that the outbreak is still at an early stage here so the worst is yet to come, he told theSun.

Lam said Malaysia is currently in the containment stage, which is still manageable.

“In the early phase, containment is sufficient to keep the situation under control.”

At this stage, he said, the main task is to conduct contact tracing to contain the outbreak and that has been adequately addressed by the Health Ministry.

“However, if the number of cases should soar, the government has to move to the mitigation stage,” Lam said.

At the same time, he added, the health authorities should have a preparedness plan.

Some have begun to practise social distancing such as closing schools, avoiding mass gatherings, working from home and cancelling events, although Malaysia has yet to reach that level.

However, Lam also gave an assurance that there is no reason to panic.

“Malaysia has enough experience to handle pandemics, especially in the health sectors, but we still have to take stock of what we have and ensure that we have adequate supplies of essentials. At the same time, there is no need to hoard items, including food,” he added.

“For those who are on prescription drugs for chronic illnesses (diabetes, heart diseases, asthma), they should get additional supplies. Also, store a reasonable supply of face masks and hand sanitisers,” he said.

While the fear is rising, Malaysians continue to be quite restrained in their reaction to the Covid-19 outbreak.

For a start, there is no evidence of panic buying,