PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported another six Covid-19 deaths and 354 new positive cases as of noon today. This brings the national tally to 14,722.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said during a live telecast from his home that out of the 354, a total of 352 were through local transmissions and another two were imported cases among Malaysians returning from India and Oman.

“Out of the 352 local transmissions, 332 are Malaysians and 20 foreigners while a total of 23 cases were reported among the Sabah returnees. To date a total of 324 cases were among the returnees since Sept 20,“ he said.

Noor Hisham said a large number of the cases today were from Sabah where a total of 274 were reported through screening activities which had been increased at seven localities under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Presently, a total of 68 individuals are in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) where 25 of them require ventilator assistance. The death toll has now increased to 152.

A total of 188 individuals were discharged today and therefore the total number of recoveries stands at 10,707.

However, the active cases increased to 3,863.

Noor Hisham also announced three new clusters had been identified today in Sabah (Atap cluster), Perak (Bah Lada cluster) and Terengganu (Bah Sahabat cluster).

This makes it a total of 48 active clusters with one cluster (Telaga cluster) ending today.

The deaths reported today included five Malaysians who died in Sabah and were those aged between 54 and 68.

Two deaths cases each were reported in Tawau, Queen Elizabeth and Semporna hospitals.

In Tawau, a 54-year-old man who had high blood pressure and asthma as well as a 58-year-old woman were the casualties.

A 66-year-old woman who had diabetes, high blood pressure, and dry cough as well as a 64-year-old man who had a swollen prostate gland died in Queen Elizabeth hospital.

A 68-year-old man and a 57-year old-woman who had high blood pressure both died in Semporna hospital.