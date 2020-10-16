Covid-19: Six deaths, 629 new cases

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported a total of 629 Covid-19 cases with six deaths today.

This brings the national tally to 18,758 while the death toll increased to 176.

The deaths involved five Malaysians aged between 39 and 74 who died in Sabah hospitals and one foreigner who died in a hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

All of these death cases had medical history of high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney or heart problems, and stroke.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a large number of cases were from Sabah again as the state continues to record the most number of daily cases.

“Sabah recorded the most number of daily cases with 489 as of 12pm today,” he added.

The number of active cases is now at 6,323 and a total of 245 patients have been discharged.

Therefore, the total number of recoveries is now at 12,259.

However 99 patients are currently being treated at the intensive care units (ICU) with 31 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Out of the 629 cases today, two were imported cases from Singapore and New Zealand and the remaining 627 were local transmissions involving 579 Malaysians and 50 foreigners.

Besides Sabah, the other cases were in Selangor with 50, Penang (33), Labuan with 19, eight from Kuala Lumpur, nine from Perak, Kedah (seven), Johor (five), three from Malacca, two from Putrajaya and one each from Negri Sembilan and Pahang.