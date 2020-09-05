Covid-19: Six new cases, no deaths

PETALING JAYA: Six new Covid-19 cases were reported today, bringing the total number of active cases in the nation to 150.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today, leaving the death toll at 128 cases.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah said four of the cases were imported, while the remaining two were local transmissions in Kedah and Sabah.

“Out of the four import cases, two were Malaysians and two were foreigners. They were returning from Pakistan, Angola, India and Bangladesh.

“Both local transmissions today involved Malaysians. One was infected by the Telaga Cluster in Kedah, while the other is a case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) in Lahad Datu Hospital, Sabah.

“The latest report brings the total number of infections detected in the country to 9,391,” he said in a statement today..

Meanwhile, Noor Hisham said 21 cases had recovered and were discharged today. This brings the total number of patients to have recovered to 9,113, amounting to 97 per cent of the total.

He added that five cases were being treated in intensive care units, with three needing ventilator assistance. -Bernama