Covid-19: Six new clusters detected in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Six new Covid-19 clusters were recorded in Sabah yesterday involving 130 cumulative cases in several districts, said State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun. (pix)

Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesperson for Covid-19, said the Sawit Cluster in an oil palm plantation in Kinabatangan has the highest number of infection with 29 cases.

He said the index case was a 25-year-old female clerk who tested positive during a work entry screening at a clinic on May 31, and contact screening found 28 more positive cases including 14 workplace infections.

“All positive cases are now under quarantine at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre in Kinabatangan while disinfection process is being conducted to assess the risk of infection to other plantation workers,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

He added that the Tamalang cluster in Kota Belud recorded 27 positive cases and it was believed to have been triggered by community activities including religious classes, visits and training.

“The index case, a 25-year-old man, tested positive on May 27 and the close contact screening detected 17 more positive cases besides nine cases from social contact at a driving academy as the index case underwent driving classes and test there,” he said.

Masidi said the Murni C cluster detected in Nabawan and Penampang involved 25 Covid-19 cases which were triggered by funeral activities in Kampung Murni C, Nabawan on May 20 to 21.

The index case is a 33-year-old man who tested positive at the Penampang Health Clinic on May 22 and 24 other cases were detected following screenings at the two districts.

Meanwhile, 25 cases were detected in the Kampung Gusi cluster in Papar which stemmed from community and religious activities and the index case being a 60-year-old man and his wife who tested positive on May 28.

Masidi said the Jalan Utama cluster in Sandakan was a workplace cluster in an insurance company involving 15 cases, and the index case was a 51-year-old female employee.

He added that the Ketiau Tembovo cluster in Putatan involved nine cases, which was triggered by community and religious activities and the index case being a 63-year-old male who tested positive on May 29 who infected his housemates and close contacts. -Bernama