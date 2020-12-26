Covid-19: Six new positive cases in Sarawak today - SDMC

KUCHING: Investigation and close contact tracing is underway for six new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Sarawak today which brings the total number of positive cases to 1,105.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said two of the cases were categorised as local transmission cases while the other four were ‘Import B’ cases, involving cases from other states in Malaysia.

In a statement here, SDMC said the 1,100th case was a local woman from Lawas who planned to travel to Miri but was found positive on Dec 24.

The second local case involved a South African man working in a factory who tested positive for the virus on Dec 24.

One of the latest Import B cases involved a man from Terengganu who was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Dec 24 after entering Sarawak via Bintulu Airport on Dec 17.

Another Import B case involved a Sarawakian health worker who arrived from Putrajaya and two Sarawakian male students who arrived from Perak and Kuala Lumpur respectively.

All three of them were confirmed Covid-19 positive on Dec 24 after entering Sarawak via Bintulu Airport on Dec 17.

Following these cases, Bintulu and Lawas districts have now changed from green to yellow zones bringing the total yellow zones in Sarawak to four including Kuching and Sibu. -Bernama