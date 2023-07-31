Covid-19 sketch enlivens Sabah Warriors’ Day celebration

KOTA KINABALU: A special sketch on Covid-19, entitled ‘Pandemik’, to honour the services of the national heroes in defending the country in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, has enlivened the state-level Warriors’ Day celebration held at Padang Merdeka, here today.

It was attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin; Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor; deputy chief ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam; and Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, as well as state ministers.

The Covid-19-themed sketch, brought by the Sabah Cultural Board, comprised four segments, namely ‘The Outbreak’, ‘March 18, 2020’, ‘Unsung Hero’ and ‘Endemic’.

There was also a recitation of a poem, entitled ‘Barisan Hadapan Taman Bangsa’, dedicated to the Covid-19 frontliners.

Juhar was greeted by Hajiji upon arrival at 8 am, before proceeding to inspect a guard of honour.

A total of 15 contingents, including the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, and Malaysian Civil Defence Force, participated in the event.

There was also the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang and Sabah flag, and the rendition of the national anthem ‘Negaraku’ and the state anthem ‘Sabah Tanah Airku’. -Bernama