Covid-19 smart vaccination certificate on the cards

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is to issue a smart vaccination certificate to people in the country who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said today.

He said the certificate will be issued in a month’s time and that the matter is being discussed with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure that the document is also recognised by other countries.

“I have had discussions virtually with WHO on the matter. The certificate will be updated to ensure that it meets international standards.

“We will issue the certificate as confirmation that the bearer has been vaccinated against Covid-19,” he told a press conference jointly held with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan at the Health Ministry, here.

On another matter, Dr Adham said the management of the Covid-19 vaccination at private hospitals is still under discussion.

Right now, he said, only government hospitals provided the vaccination and free of charge.

“If private hospitals want to provide the vaccination, they have to use channels such as the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia, Malaysian Medical Association and other associations for the engagement process,” he said.

He said he expected the matter to be decided during the second phase of the ongoing National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme. The second phase is scheduled for April to August. — Bernama