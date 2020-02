KUALA LUMPUR: The special monthly critical allowance of RM400 for medical doctors and other medical personnel announced by the government yesterday, is a sign of recognition of the individuals who have been carrying out high-risk front line duties in the wake of Covid-19, said health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

“This special allowance is a recognition of the sacrifices made by medical personnel in the front line, in preparing for and responding to Covid-19. Thank you for this appreciation,” he said in a statement, and expressed the hope that the funds would motivate all medical personnel to perform their duties for the health and safety of Malaysians.

Earlier yesterday, interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the special allowance for doctors and other medical personnel, along with a RM200 monthly allowance for immigration and related front line staff involved in Covid-19 containment efforts, commencing Feb 2020 until the end of the outbreak.

The allowances are part of the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package unveiled today by Dr Mahathir.

Similarly, immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the allowance served to recognise the commitment and dedication of department personnel in managing the entry of foreign visitors into the country during the Covid-19 situation. — Bernama