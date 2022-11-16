Covid-19 spending followed procedure: Muhyiddin

MUAR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has said he dares to swear that all government expenditures for managing Covid-19 when he was the prime minister were made in accordance with procurement policies and regulations.

“I can swear that every sen of government money spent was for the rakyat and done according to existing financial regulations,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Karnival Sahabat Usahawan’ of Muar Branch Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia in Bukit Pasir here today.

Muhyiddin was commenting on Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Adly Zahari’s statement that PH would investigate him for allegedly spending RM500 billion during the pandemic period if PH formed the government after the 15th General Election (GE15) on Saturday.

Muhyiddin said he would have no problem if anyone wanted to investigate the matter.

“I’m not worried because everything was according to procurement policies and spending procedure under the Finance Ministry. If you have evidence go to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and make a police report.

“Don’t resort to slander by speculating and trying to create suspicion. I am never scared because I know my management (integrity) in my years of government administration,” said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman.

Muhyiddin also dismissed claims that there was turmoil in PN after PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan reportedly said PN was confident of forming the government with other coalitions especially Barisan Nasional (BN) if PN could not get a simple majority in GE15.

“That is what was reported but Takiyuddin said his statement was taken out of context, and I have corrected it. PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has also clarified.

“Our stand is that we contest on the PN ticket, and the question of going into an alliance with other coalitions does not arise,” he said. - Bernama