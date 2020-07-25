Covid-19: Start wearing face masks now - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: The threat of Covid-19 returning with a vengeance is real and Malaysians should not let this happen to their beloved nation, said Alliance For Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

“Responsible citizenship requires compliance with all standard operating procedures and all other rules governing safety and health of the citizenry,“ he said in a statement here last night.

“We can start wearing masks now. There is still one week to go before the deadline, and it is hoped that all Malaysians will show their caring nature by donning the masks from now in the right way,” he said.

Lee was referring to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement on Wednesday that the use of face masks in crowded public places and on public transport would be made compulsory from Aug 1.

While welcoming the new rule, Lee urged the government to clear some ambiguities regarding the definitions of public places and crowded areas.

“Clear definitions and strict compliance will surely produce the results that everyone hopes for, desires and welcomes in our fight against Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama