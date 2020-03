JOHOR BARU: The Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) has shortened its visiting hours by 30 minutes in the afternoon and an hour in the evening as precautionary measures to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Under the notice posted on the Johor State Health Department’s (JKNJ) Facebook account, apart from the changes in its visiting hours, the hospital would also impose the limit of number of visitors and a ban on children under 12 years of age from visiting patients at the hospital.

Following the changes, the visiting hours have been shortened to 1 pm to 2 pm (12.30pm to 2pm previously) and from 5pm to 6.30pm (4.30pm to 7pm previously) daily including public holidays.

“The regulations will take effect immediately and any changes will be notified later,” it said. — Bernama