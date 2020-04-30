Covid-19: Take preventive measures to avoid infection, M’sian students abroad told

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has advised all Malaysian students abroad to take preventive measures including good hygiene practices to avoid contracting the Covid-19 infection.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said this included maintaining a safe social distance, washing hands frequently and using facemasks.

“We currently do not have any vaccines or medicines to treat (Covid-19). Therefore, we need to take preventive measures,” he said during his daily press conference on Covid-19 here today.

He was asked on MOH’s advice to the Malaysian embassy in Egypt in dealing with students staying in dormitories there, after some of them tested positive upon returning to Malaysia recently.

Noor Hisham said the ministry was informed there were many Malaysian students still abroad who wished to return home.

“So the standard operating procedure (SOP) remains that when they return, we will quarantine them and take a swab from each student,“ he said.

He said there were many positive cases found among those coming back from overseas, which led to the addition of 154 COVID-19 positive cases today.

Dr Noor Hisham said, therefore, strict border control would remain crucial even after Movement Control Order (MCO) was lifted.

“In terms of movement control, there may be some flexibility, and we are in the midst of discussing certain SOPs that all sectors should follow, and it will be announced soon,“ he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said although the movement control measures had succeeded in bringing the infection rate in the country to a manageable level, it was important to continue efforts to ensure the situation remained under control.— Bernama