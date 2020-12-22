Covid-19 takes toll on welfare homes

PETALING JAYA: With Covid-19 taking a heavy toll on the economy, welfare and children’s homes have been badly hit, as donors are hard to come by.

While well-wishers continue to donate food, there is little money left for workers’ salaries, rent or utility bills, theSun was told.

In fact, many employees of three children’s homes and orphanages in the Klang Valley have been working without pay for several months.

But some homes received much-needed respite after their plight was highlighted via various channels, resulting in donors stepping forward to help them.

Mary Moses, the administrator of Rumah Kanak-Kanak Trinity, said funding started to pour in after news of their plight was highlighted in theSun’s “A Little Help” series in October.

“Donors gave us food, provisions, and a RM20,000 donation was made by an anonymous person. We want to thank all of them but we don’t know who some of them are.”

With four employees and 23 children under her care, Moses said the home is able to manage its expenses for the next six months. They had also raised a total of RM2,000 from homemade Christmas trinkets.

The home was set up 21 years ago with the objective of ensuring that children under its care are given an education.

At the Praise Emmanuel Children’s Home in Section 6, its manager Christopher Michael said an unexpected sum of RM20,000 poured in for its six children, aged nine to 16.

“It was such a surprise and timely,” he said.

As for Malar Mathews, who runs an orphanage called Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Mary in Kuala Lumpur, three of eight donors have pledged a monthly sum for the home to sustain it until next year.

“They called and when I asked how they knew about us, they said it was from a story about us in theSun.”

She plays a motherly role to 55 young children, all eager for her attention in the home based in Setapak.

Mathews had shared in November that it would cost the home RM28,000 a month to ensure a roof over the children’s heads and food on the table.

The youngest is a 10-month-old infant and the oldest, a 19-year-old college student, she added.