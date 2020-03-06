Covid-19: Taman Desa Medical Centre closes all infected ward rooms

KUALA LUMPUR: All infected ward rooms in the Taman Desa Medical Centre (TDMC) were closed immediately yesterday, following the confirmation of one Covid-19 case at the hospital, with the patient transferred to Hospital Kuala Lumpur last night for further treatment.

In a statement today, TDM Bhd said health care workers who had been in contact with the patient have also have been identified for screening.

TDM, via its subsidiary Kumpulan Medic Iman (KMI), manages four specialist hospitals, namely TDMC, the Kelana Jaya Medical Centre in Petaling Jaya, Selangor; the Kuantan Medical Centre in Kuantan, Pahang; and the Kuala Terengganu Specialist Hospital in Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu.

“KMI is currently working closely with Ministry of Health (MOH), with all preventive measures taken to combat the spread of the disease. We are taking necessary action to look after the interests and well-being of our staff. They are under close monitoring or home quarantine,” said TDM Bhd in its statement.

The COVID-19 case reported at TDMC is a 46-year old Malaysian female who recently came back from Jakarta and Bogor, Indonesia. She and her family, including her husband, daughter and son, had visited both the destinations from Feb 13 to 19.

According to the statement, the general ward of the hospital is being closed for sanitisation works and because of staff quarantine issues.

“As some of our staff need to be quarantined for 14 days, we target to reopen within 48 hours or until further notice, depending on staff numbers. The rest of the hospital operations shall continue as usual,” TDM Bhd said. - Bernama