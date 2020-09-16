Covid-19: Tawau fatal accident victim’s close contacts sought

TAWAU: The Tawau district health office is in the midst of identifying all individuals who have had close contact with the victim of a fatal accident at Jalan Chong Thien Vun, on Saturday, after the woman tested positive for Covid-19.

Its health officer Dr G. Navindran said that the 75-year-old woman died after being involved in a road accident near her residential area.

“Currently, we are tracking down all close contacts of the victim to conduct Covid-19 screening tests, including officers and policemen who handled the case as well as family members and individuals who helped with the victim’s body,” he said when contacted here today.

Recently, the media reported that the woman was killed after she was hit by a car while on her way home after buying breakfast at nearby food premises.

It is understood that the woman was confirmed positive for Covid-19 today. -Bernama