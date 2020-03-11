Covid-19: Tax deduction for Johor Malay reserve land expanded to five ha

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The tax deduction of 50% for Malay reserve land in Johor has been expanded from four to five hectares (ha), according to Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

He said the matter was decided at the state executive council (exco) meeting, here, today after taking into consideration the current state of the people’s economy which had been affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“By adding another hectare, we are confident it will benefit the landowners, especially among the Felda settlers and rural people,” he told a news conference after chairing the exco meeting at Kota Iskandar.

He said the state government had also decided to extend the tax payment period to further ease the people’s burden and the period of payment would be determined by the Land and District Office.

Hasni, however, assured that it (late payment) would not affect revenue collection by the state government.

To assist the hospitality industry, Hasni said the state government agencies would be allowed to hold events and programmes at the hotels to boost the sector’s business.

“We are aware that hotel business in the urban areas is declining, so we have decided to hold state government programmes in the hotels to boost their business,” he added.

Also present were Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and state exco members. - Bernama