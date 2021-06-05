Covid-19: Terengganu aims for 80% herd immunity in five months

SETIU: Terengganu aims to achieve 80 percent herd immunity within the next five months through the Covid-19 vaccination programme, State Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said.

She said the target was based on five strategies formulated by the department together with the Terengganu chapter of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) which were being and would be implemented in the near future.

“We are confident that the target can be achieved if Terengganu receives the supply of vaccines according to schedule. In fact, we have added five more public vaccination centres (PPV) on June 1, bringing the total to 13 PPVs currently operating.

“From April to May, we have eight PPVs throughout Terengganu, with 3,808 individuals receiving vaccinations every day and the number has increased to 5,380 individuals daily following the addition of the five new PPVs,“ she told reporters at a Covid-19 vaccination outreach progamme in Kampung Bukit Mundok here today.

A total of 700 residents from eight nearby villages including Kampung Alor Lik, Kampung Bukit Aman, Kampung Sungai Las, Kampung Tayor and Kampung Bukit received their Covid-19 vaccine shots at the programme.

Dr Nor Azimi said the second strategy was to increase vaccination outreach programmes to remote villages in each district, the first taking place in Ketengah Jaya, Dungun recently involving 500 residents, as well as two simultaneous programmes in Kota Putera, Besut and Bukit Mundok, Setiu today.

“The next strategy is to collaborate with Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) to make it the latest PPV location capable of vaccinating 1,500 individuals to a maximum of 3,000 individuals per day.

“After that, we have plans to establish PPVs in selected mosques in each district to speed up the vaccination exercise in Terengganu,” she said.

Besides this, Dr Nor Azimi said the department had also obtained approval from 12 private general practitioners (GPs) to act as vaccinators for their patients.

“We are optimistic that with these five key strategies, the target of 195,340 individuals being vaccinated every month will be achieved and we will be able to achieve 80 percent herd immunity in the next five months,” she said.

Meanwhile, villagers met today, including senior citizens, were excited to get their vaccination shots after being informed about the programme by the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) last week.

Kampung Alor Lik resident, Abdul Rahman Majid, 85, admitted that he knew very little about the vaccine but still agreed to come to the programme organised by CITF Setiu today after being told by the village head that it was important for his health.

“I don’t really have a clue (about vaccines), but the doctor said earlier that it will protect our health, so I agreed as long as it is good for me and everyone else,” he said.

As for Mohd Lazim Jusoh, 72, he thanked the health department and the CITF for coming all the way to the village to carry out the vaccinations.

“We live quite far from the town, the closest would be Kuala Berang... and if we are to go there, it would be quite a distance. When there are programmes like this, it makes it easier for us villagers,” he said. — Bernama