KUALA TERENGGANU: People in Terengganu are urged not to participate in panic buying following various allegations concerning Covid-19.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s Terengganu branch director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said the government had assured that the supply of various goods including daily essential items was sufficient.

“We are monitoring the situation at all levels, from manufacturers, suppliers to wholesalers.

“Based on our check, the supply of essentials and food items in Terengganu is sufficient and we urged the people not to do panic buying,” he told Bernama here today.

He was commenting on the current consumers’ buying trend which shows signs of panic buying. — Bernama