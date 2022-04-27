Covid-19 test no longer required for travellers from three categories

PUTRAJAYA: Effective May 1, travellers under three categories are no longer required to undergo Covid-19 test before departing to Malaysia and upon arrival, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

They include fully vaccinated individuals aged 13 and above; individuals who had contracted Covid-19 within six to 60 days from the date of recovery before departing for Malaysia; and individuals aged 12 and below, irrespective of their vaccination status.

Khairy said that partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travellers would have to undergo the RT-PCR or RTK-Ag professional test two days before departure to Malaysia, and also a supervised RTK Antigen test within 24 hours upon arrival.

“They still have to undergo the five-day mandatory quarantine and take the RT-PCR test on the fourth day or RTK-Ag professional test on the fifth day,” he said at a press conference held to announce the relaxation of Covid-19 control and prevention measures in the country in line with the transition to endemic phase here today.

He added that travellers who were found to be symptomatic at the international entry points would be instructed to take the RTK-Ag professional test.

Elaborating, Khairy said the same policy is also applicable to all categories of travellers including haj and umrah pilgrims as well as foreign workers.

“All travellers are required to present their Traveller’s Card in the MySejahtera application upon arrival at the international entry points,” he said.

Khairy added that haj and umrah pilgrims were required to take the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot before travelling to the Holy Land.

Meanwhile, he said Covid-19 insurance would no longer be a prerequisite for non-Malaysian travellers to enter the country. - Bernama