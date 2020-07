PETALING JAYA: There is a possibility that countless people in the country could be infected with Covid-19 but are asymptomatic a veteran politician cautioned.

“Despite the low infection rates at the moment, if you consider our porous borders, millions of foreign workers and that most citizens have not been tested yet, it is possible that there could be countless people out there who could be infected and who may be asymptomatic,“ Gua Musang Member of Parliament, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah (pix) said in a statement today.

“My point is merely a word of caution. We really do not know the actual situation until enough tests are done,“ he said.

Apart from this, Razaleigh said that the government and the banking and financial sector should, for the sake of its own survival, do more to support, assist and facilitate any genuine private sector initiatives in finding and securing a vaccine from reputable sources overseas.

“As we are still sailing in unchartered waters, we should learn as much as possible from the measures undertaken in other countries.

“We should also not take anything for granted and be open and innovative in exploring any viable ideas,” he said.

Razaleigh raised that a holistic integrated approach must be mooted against the in vigilance towards the pandemic.

“This pandemic is too important for our country’s survival ... It is too important to be politicised by any quarters. I would like to call upon all parties, all sectors and the public, to support the government of the day in managing this crisis equitably for all.

“Our country needs to be united and coordinated in facing this most dangerous and invisible threat to our very existence,“ he said.