Covid-19: Three deaths, 1,041 cases (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to spike today with the Health Ministry reporting that 1,041 were recorded in the country, bringing the total number of active cases to 12,854 .

The national tally now stands at 52,679.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the majority of today’s cases stemmed from local transmissions (1,039 cases) while two were imported cases.

A total of 1,405 patients were discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 40,493.

“There are 108 patients currently being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with 45 of them requiring ventilator support,“ he said.

There were three new deaths reported, taking the number of fatalities to 332.

The deaths, all from Sabah, were of a 55 year-old woman with a history of high blood pressure and diabetes who died in Hospital Keningau; a 78-year-old bedridden man with a history of high blood pressure who died in Hospital Lahad Datu and a 62 year-old man with a history of high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and chronic renal issues who died in Hospital Queen Elizabeth.

Noor Hisham reported three new clusters have been detected in Johor, Labuan and Selangor.

He said in today’s live press conference that the clusters were known as Penjara Jalan Harapan (Selangor), Kota Kecil (Johor) and Sky Coklat (Labuan).

Selangor had the most number of cases today with 402, where 17 individuals were detected in the new Jalan Harapan cluster, 19 from close contact screenings and 20 were detected from other screenings.

A total of 346 cases were reported in Sabah with 43 individuals from existing clusters and 148 detected through close contact screenings and 155 individuals were detected from other screenings.

Negri Sembilan recorded a total of 121 cases with 119 individuals detected from existing clusters and two individuals detected through other screenings.

A total of 68 cases were reported in Kuala Lumpur with 44 individuals from existing clusters, five individuals detected through close contact screenings, two were recorded as imported cases, and 17 were detected from other screenings.

Johor recorded a total of 33 cases, 20 from existing clusters and three detected in the new Kota Kecil cluster.

Labuan recorded a total of 12 cases where six individuals were detected from the new Sky Coklat cluster and another six were detected through other screenings.

Perak recorded a total of 29 cases while Penang recorded 17 and Kelantan recorded seven cases.

A total of six cases were recorded in Kedah.

A total of 113 individuals were screened from the Penjara Jalan Harapan cluster with 17 positive cases while the Kota Kecil cluster recorded a total of 467 individuals who had undergone screening with nine positive cases.

A total of 51 individuals were screened from the Sky Coklat cluster with seven positive cases.