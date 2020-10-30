Covid-19: Three deaths, 799 new cases

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) today reported 799 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the total amount of accumulative cases to 30,889.

All the cases were local transmissions, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah in his daily press briefing.

Sabah continued to notch the highest number of new positive cases (466), followed by Selangor (150), Labuan (65), Penang (35), Negri Sembilan (23), Kuala Lumpur (19), Sarawak (16), Perak (10), Johor (nine), Kedah (five) and Putrajaya (one).

There were also three deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 249.

The deaths involved a 53-year-old man, a 70-year-old man with history of high blood pressure and a 60-year-old woman with history of high blood pressure and stroke.

A total of 90 patients are being treated at intensive care units, with 20 requiring respiratory aid.

Noor Hisham added that there were 491 recoveries as of yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,248.

Sabah led the recoveries with 277, followed by Selangor (135), Perak (22), Penang (12), Sarawak (five), Johor (four), Terengganu (three), Pahang, Kelantan and Malacca with two each, and Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (two).

Eight new clusters were recorded as of today.

They are the Rumah Merah cluster (56 new cases), Telipok cluster (10 new cases) and Sembulan cluster (four new cases) in Sabah, Merpati cluster in Sepang, Gombak and Kuala Langat 45 new cases), Astaka cluster in Petaling, Hulu Langat and Kuala Selangor in Selangor (31 new cases), Titian cluster in Labuan (11 new cases), Gala cluster in Seremban & Jelebu in Negri Sembilan (two new cases) and Meldrum cluster in Johor Baru (five new cases).

The ministry said nine of 24 hospitals in Sabah are being used as Hybrid hospitals for Covid-19 treatment. As of now, 1,007 beds for Covid-19 patients are ready in nine hospitals and the bed usage stand at 77%.

The low risk Covid-19 treatment centres are meanwhile operating with 7,368 beds with 43% usage.

In total, the number of Covid-19 treatment beds are being used at 47% capacity.

The ministry also added that despite the increasing number of positive cases, there were also many patients being discharged and the beds can be used for new patients.