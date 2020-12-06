Covid-19: Three new clusters detected

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has identified three more new Covid-19 clusters involving Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Johor, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. (pix)

He said for Negeri Sembilan, the cluster was known as Ceram Cluster, in Seremban district in which the index case was reported on Nov 30 as a result of a screening of symptomatic individuals.

“Further workplace screening found another 170 positive cases. As of Dec 6, a total of 450 individuals have been screened with 171 cases confirmed positive in this cluster,“ he said in a statement today.

For the second cluster known as the Pulau Berhala Cluster in Sandakan, Sabah, Dr Noor Hisham said the index case was detected on Nov 20 as a result of community screening.

As of today, he said a total of 208 individuals had been screened and 24 positive cases were detected in the cluster.

Dr Noor Hisham said the third cluster, the Jalan Tampoi Cluster, involved the Johor Bahru district and the index case was detected on Dec 1 as a result of a screening of symptomatic individuals.

“As of today, a total of 212 individuals have been screened and 17 tested positive,” he said. -Bernama