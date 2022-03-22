Covid-19: Total cases breached 4mil mark, 63 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 63 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 34,463.

Twenty-one of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor reported the most number of fatalities with 14, followed by Selangor (13), Perak (12), Kedah (4), Penang, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur (3 each), Malacca, Sabah and Terengganu (2 each) and Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis and Labuan (1 each).

There were no deaths reported in Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 17,828 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 4,010,952.