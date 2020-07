IN THE last seven months the Covid 19 pandemic has impacted Malaysia and the rest of the world. Some of the industries most affected were travel and tourism. However, as we had entered the RMCO phase, there are certain positive signs underway.

According to Malaysian Wellness Society president, Dr. Rajbans Singh, it’s a good sign for the economy seeing that interstate travel is now permitted and many Malaysians are doing their part in supporting domestic tourism by taking “Cuti-Cuti Malaysia” holidays.

However, he raises a few pointers, important areas to look into to prevent a Covid 19 infection.

“Firstly, we must keep our immune system strong with the right lifestyle measures and secondly, avoid a viral load by keeping with the right preventive measures, namely social distancing, hand washing and hygienic practices and wearing a face mask when necessary.”

With the government in talks to slowly open up its borders, he said it is very important that all the different stakeholders in the travel and hospitality industry balance the need for business while ensuring more controlled numbers and take all necessary precautions.

“The other important thing is getting the information from the right sources,” he said.

“On the Covid 19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and WHO are the right agencies to get our information. Getting information from the wrong sources can lead to more anxiety and fear.,” said Rajbans.

Likewise for the travel and tourism industry, he said the best sources of information include global protocols from the World Travel and the Tourism Council and Airbnb, which just launched its Enhanced Clean programme offering cleaning protocols which are endorsed by the Malaysian Medical Association.

“These guidelines take into account necessary measures that need to be taken to prevent any infection. We do not want a second wave to occur here as it did in some parts of China and South Korea,” said Rajbans and urged all stakeholders involved, whether hotels or short-term accommodation, to be responsible and take the necessary precautions.