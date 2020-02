PUTRAJAYA: Twenty of Malaysia’s 22 positive cases for Covid-19 have made a full recovery and been discharged, according to health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) today.

The two remaining patients still undergoing treatment comprise a 67-year-old woman and an 83-year-old female citizen of the United States of America - both patients who are respectively the 16th and 22nd positive cases in Malaysia, are in a stable condition, Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

He explained that the number of positive cases in the country remains unchanged at 22.

The director-general added that a total of 7,617,964 individuals had undergone health screening at international entry points across the country, from the time measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 were introduced until Feb 23.

Of this number, 27 individuals had been referred to hospitals, with two of them confirming positive for the coronavirus - these individuals comprise a 27-year-old male Chinese national (the 20th case) and the American woman.

These two cases were found to have a fever detected by thermal scanners placed at international entry points, Dr Noor Hisham said.

The Chinese national who had undergone health screening at the entry point in Bukit Kayu Hitam in Kedah on Feb 14, made a full recovery and was discharged on Feb 19. - Bernama