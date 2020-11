PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry reported 1,109 Covid-19 cases were detected today, with 10 being imported cases and the rest local transmissions.

There were 1,148 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries to 50,204.

The total number of cases is 61,861 with 11,307 active cases.

“Sabah leads with 441 cases followed by Selangor (175), Negri Sembilan (167), Kuala Lumpur (154), Penang (64), Perak (42), Johor (33), Kedah (25), Kelantan (five) and Pahang (three),” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in today’s live press conference.

“Prison clusters which include the Tembok, Sandakan prison, Bakti, Rumah Merah and Reman prison clusters amounted to 25 cases, which is 2.3% of today’s total,” he added.

Two deaths were reported today, both involving foreigners.

This takes the death toll to 350.

One is of a 64-year-old man in Labuan who has a history of medical issues such as stroke and the other, a 47-year-old man in Sabah who has a history of heart diseases.

Noor Hisham also announced today that the Omadal cluster which involved Sabah has come to an end.

The cluster had 35 positive cases, with 34 being foreigners and one a local.

No deaths were reported in this cluster.

Meanwhile four new clusters have been reported, all involving workplaces.

These are the Tuaran road cluster in Sabah, the Haruan road cluster in Negri Sembilan, the Puteh Lama construction site cluster in Kuala Lumpur and the Beringin cluster in Penang.