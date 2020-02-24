Covid-19: Two more patients recovered, discharged

KUALA LUMPUR: Two more Covid-19 patients have fully recovered and were allowed to return home today, bringing the cumulative total of people who have been cured to 20.

The Health Ministry in a statement here today said the patients were the 14th and 19th cases involving Chinese nationals.

“Case 14 was a 37-year-old woman who was tested positive for the disease on Feb 5 while case 19 was a woman aged 38 who was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on Feb 12,“ the statement said.

The duo had received treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and the Putrajaya Hospital, respectively.

So far there has been no new positive case of Covid-19 in the country with only two people still receiving treatment at hospitals.

Both of them are reported to be in stable condition.

The statement said, as of Jan 24, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases remained at 22.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pix) also shared the latest Covid-19 updates via his Twitter account.

However, his tweet received a myriad of reactions when Dr Dzulkefly said that it was his last tweet as the Health Minister.

“My last tweet as YBM (minister). Thank you!” he tweeted.

The tweet was posted following Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s resignation as the Prime Minister today. - Bernama