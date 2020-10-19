Covid-19: two new active clusters in Selangor, Melaka bring total to 87 - health DG

PUTRAJAYA: Two new Covid-19 clusters were detected in Selangor and Melaka today, bringing the total number of active clusters in Malaysia to 87.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the new clusters were the Hentian Cluster in Hulu Langat and the Bukit Cluster in Central Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin.

“The index case from the Hentian Cluster (case 18,664th) was tested positive from the screenings of symptomatic individuals on Oct 15 and was admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“Close contact screenings have identified six more positive cases and as of 12 noon today, a total of 127 individuals have been screened with seven cases tested positive and 120 others are still awaiting results,” he told the daily press conference on the latest developments of Covid-19 in Malaysia here today.

On the Bukit Cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said the index case from the (case 17,531st) was identified from the screenings of symptomatic individuals on Oct 13 and was admitted to Melaka Hospital.

He said close contact screenings had identified 14 other positive cases and as of 12 noon today, 89 individuals have been screened with 15 cases tested positive, 73 tested negative, while another one still awaiting result.

Dr Noor Hisham also reminded the public to get authentic information on Covid-19 in the country by following the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) daily press conference and from its official social media platform.

Apart from that, he said the public could also follow the MOH National Crisis Preparedness and Emergency Response Centre’s (CPRC) Telegram app, MySejahtera app, MOH infographic, video, press statement, as well as the latest Covid-19 guidelines available at http://covid-19.moh.gov.my.

He said for health issues related to Covid-19, the public could also call the National CPRC at its hotline 03-8881 0200; 03-8881 0600; 03-8881 0700 or email to cprc@moh.gov.my. — Bernama