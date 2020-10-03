Covid-19: Two new clusters in Kedah, one in Selangor detected

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected three new clusters, two in Kedah identified as Bah Lunas Cluster and Bah Rose Cluster while one discovered in Selangor known as Jelok Cluster.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said the Bah Lunas Cluster was detected in Kulim with the index case (case 11,471) had a travel history to Sabah.

“The 35-year-old man was tested positive on Sept 30 and admitted to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Kedah. Following that, close contact screenings were carried out and three more Covid-19 positive cases were identified.

“All the positive cases linked to the cluster involved locals and they were also admitted to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital,” he told a press conference here today adding that the source of infection was still under investigation.

Dr Noor Hisham said for the cluster, a total of 112 individuals were screened and four cases tested positive, 21 negative while 87 individuals are still awaiting results.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Bah Rose Cluster was detected in Kuala Muda with the index case (case 11212) testing positive on Sept 29 after being admitted to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital adding the case also had travel history to Sabah.

“Close contact screening of this cluster was also conducted where seven other positive cases were detected. All of them are locals and have been admitted to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 477 individuals in Kedah have been screened so far for the cluster and seven tested positive, 69 negative while five individuals are still waiting for results.

In Penang, he said 396 were screened with one tested positive and 324 still awaiting results.

The Jelok Cluster was detected with the index case (case 11,788) being a 27-year-old local man who was tested positive on Oct 1 through asymptomatic screening at the Sungai Buloh Hospital here.

“Close contact screenings conducted on eight individuals resulted in three more testing positive, involving locals,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said of the 317 new positive cases reported today, the Tembok Cluster in Kedah registered 97 cases, 155 cases were detected in Sabah while the remaining 65 cases were identified in other states.

He said MOH is always prepared and took active and aggressive steps to curb the spread of Covid-19.

These include making it compulsory for those returning from Sabah to undergo screening at all international and domestic entry points, screening on high risk groups, surveillance activities involving Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and pre-surgical screening.

As such, Dr Noor Hisham advised the public to continue to follow the ministry’s guidelines and advice to control the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama