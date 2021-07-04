Covid-19: Two prison clusters spike Sabah cases

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 322 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Sabah yesterday, which was an increase of 92, compared to 230 yesterday, with 38.2 per cent from two clusters originating from two prisons.

State Local Government and Housing minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the two clusters comprised Tembok Tawau Cluster in Tawau Prison which recorded 97 cases, and Tembok Kota Kinabalu Cluster at Kepayan Prison here (26 cases).

“Almost all (detected positive cases) are detainees or inmates who are serving their sentence,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said cumulatively, Sabah recorded a total of 70,229 cases to date, while 148 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the overall number of those who recovered from the disease to 67,757 people.- Bernama