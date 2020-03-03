Covid-19: Uda employees told to work from home

KUALA LUMPUR: Employees of Uda Holdings Berhad (Uda) at Blok Menara, Kompleks Pertama, have been instructed to work from home, effective today until a date to be determined.

In a statement issued today, the government-linked company said the work-at-home directive had been put in place as a member of its board of directors had tested positive for Covid-19, as officially announced by Uda yesterday.

Following the departure of all staff from the office early yesterday evening, Uda undertook cleaning and disinfection activities in the office area.

Other measures undertaken by the company include limiting the entry of outsiders into the office, undertaking temperature screening in the lobby, and providing face masks and hand sanitisers to staff and visitors. — Bernama